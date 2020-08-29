Advertisement

Eau Claire Area School District pushes back the start date for virtual classes

By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Area School District Superintendent Michael Johnson sent out a letter to families today announcing that the virtual portion on the semester is being delayed, and is now set to start one week later.

There has been plenty of uncertainty to go around this summer as school districts across Wisconsin worked to find the best back to school plan during this ongoing pandemic, and the Eau Claire Area School District made the decision today to push back the first day of virtual learning to September 8th.

With classes beginning for the Eau Claire Area School District next week, changes are still being made to these unique cohort model schedules, for both students and staff.

ECASD superintendent, Mike Johnson, told WEAU,

“Late last week we have repurposed many of our staff, about 40 to 45 of them who had very different job descriptions but they are licensed for. We wanted to give them not just this week but also next week to prepare”.

Typically, these restructures would happen in the spring so that teachers have all summer to adjust, however with this year being so unusual, they had to wait to put together their plan.

“We know that’s a tremendous undertaking and with many of our staff they have handled that very professionally and they’re ready to do that but we felt and i think they felt too that they needed a little more time because ultimately they want to be the best for their students and anything less than they don’t feel that comfortable ... That’s why we made this very important decision,” said Johnson.

The superintendent said that the idea of pushing things back was discussed at the beginning of this week.

While the decision may seem last minute, he says it was crucial that they take the needed time to get everything finalized before the semester begins, rather than having to re-adjust once classes begin.

“It takes a team effort and I’m so proud of our staff here our teaching staff, our administrators, our support staff, our district staff at this time because I know it’s not ideal but there are so many people where when they bring up these situations where we have great difficulty, that the vast majority of people bring up two or three solutions that we could do so it’s because of that togetherness and collaboration that were going to make this a real good start to our school year”.

The letter sent out also thanked families for their understanding during these challenging times, and said they can’t wait to finally meet their students, whether that be face to face, or virtually.

