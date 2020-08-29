Eau Claire Fire and Rescue promotes first female officer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire and Rescue is making history by promoting the department’s first female officer.

Natasha Myre has been promoted to be a Lieutenant Paramedic after serving the community with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue for the last 12 years.

“It has never been that I have to be part of the boys club. I think women can bring unique skills to the job, knowledge, abilities that my male coworkers can’t and vice versa but we all work hard and get the job done,” Myre says.

Myre has worked as both a paramedic and a firefighter, starting with the department after graduation in 2008.

“I grew up in northern Wisconsin and my dad was a volunteer so I grew up around the fire department and saw it early on and decided to pursue it as a career,” she says.

As just one of five women in the department, Myre says she takes pride in her new role.

“My passion and favorite part of the job will probably always be being a paramedic, being in the back with a patient but I just got to the point where I was comfortable in that position and I like challenges so this was that next challenge,” Myre says.

With this promotion, Myre says she hopes to continue making a difference in the Chippewa Valley.

“I truly do like helping people but it is also the challenges. Each day is different, it is never the same.”

