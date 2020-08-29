Advertisement

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue promotes first female officer

Natasha Myre has been promoted to be a Lieutenant Paramedic after serving the community with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue for the last 12 years.
Natasha Myre is promoted to be Eau Claire Fire and Rescue's first female officer
Natasha Myre is promoted to be Eau Claire Fire and Rescue's first female officer(weau)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire and Rescue is making history by promoting the department’s first female officer.

Natasha Myre has been promoted to be a Lieutenant Paramedic after serving the community with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue for the last 12 years.

“It has never been that I have to be part of the boys club. I think women can bring unique skills to the job, knowledge, abilities that my male coworkers can’t and vice versa but we all work hard and get the job done,” Myre says.

Myre has worked as both a paramedic and a firefighter, starting with the department after graduation in 2008.

“I grew up in northern Wisconsin and my dad was a volunteer so I grew up around the fire department and saw it early on and decided to pursue it as a career,” she says.

As just one of five women in the department, Myre says she takes pride in her new role.

“My passion and favorite part of the job will probably always be being a paramedic, being in the back with a patient but I just got to the point where I was comfortable in that position and I like challenges so this was that next challenge,” Myre says.

With this promotion, Myre says she hopes to continue making a difference in the Chippewa Valley.

“I truly do like helping people but it is also the challenges. Each day is different, it is never the same.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Eau Claire County has a total of 790 positive COVID-19 tests, an increase of 10 since yesterday.

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are a total of 74,800 positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state of Wisconsin, an increase of 819 since yesterday.

News

Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old in Nekoosa

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
A silver alert has been issued for a missing Adams County man who was last seen riding his bike at the 1400 block of Rapids Trail Friday afternoon.

News

Voter assistance events for Pepin County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Pepin County community members and the League of Woman Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley (LWVGCV) will hold three voter assistance events in the month of September.

Latest News

News

24 new positive COVID-19 tests in Winona County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Winona County, increasing the total to 390 positive tests in the county.

News

Packers rookies take part in ceremonial DreamDrive tradition

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
COVID-19 has halted the Green Bay Packers from participating in the traditional American Familty Insurance DreamDrive bike experience so far this season, but today several rookies had the opportunity to take their first DreamDrive, riding to Lambeau before practice on new Schwinn bicycles.

News

Activists see disparate police tactics amid Kenosha protests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By AP
Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.

News

School's in Session: EXA Academy Available for School-age Kids

Updated: 19 hours ago
School's in Session: EXA Academy Available for School-age Kids

News

Onalaska Lutheran vs Altoona Prep Girls Tennis

Updated: 19 hours ago
Onalaska Lutheran vs Altoona Prep Girls Tennis

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 19 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN