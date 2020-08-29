Advertisement

Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

Burnes gave up three hits and walked one as the Brewers bounced back after dropping six of their previous eight games. They were swept in a three-game series at Pittsburgh last weekend.

Gyorko hit solo shots in the first and seventh innings for his sixth career multihomer game. His last one came against the Brewers on May 1, 2017, when he was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

