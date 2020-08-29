Hobbs Ice Arena to reopen on Sept. 19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a summer without a favorite activity for some, ice skating at Hobbs Ice Arena.

After closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hobbs is set to reopen to the public on Sept. 19.

“Now that we have the opportunity to get the building ready to be open for skating again we’re certainly very excited about that. Moving forward we will have to kind of ebb and flow with however the COVID situation evolves and we’re preparing for that and our user groups are preparing for that as well,” said Hobbs Ice Arena Facility and Program Supervisor Patrick Newkirk.

Hobbs will have one rink, the Akervik Rink, open when the public is let back in the facility in three weeks.

However, Hobbs has not gone unused the last six months.

It has been a temporary location for the Sojourner House as a shelter to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve been happy to be able to help serve the community during the pandemic situation in any way we can. This way came up pretty early on right after we closed and we’ve been happy to do so,” said Newkirk.

The shelter is currently working on finalizing the transition to a new facility.

The Sojourner House Director says those plans are not done yet.

With no move-out date for the shelter, there’s a possibility Hobbs could reopen to the public while the shelter is still using the facility.

“The way that it is laid out, there are clearly separated spaces so we have that. The rest of the details we’re currently working out so that we can be prepared in the event that we have the shelter operation still there at the same time,” explained Newkirk.

The city also says it will be working closely with shelter leadership and the Eau Claire Police Department to put in safety precautions.

In terms of keeping Hobbs safe for community members, Newkirk says the doors to the facility will be locked for people who have not reserved time, contact information for everyone who enters to facility will be gathered, and masks will be required.

To start, ice skating will only be available by reservation.

City officials say the O’Brien rink may be installed at a later date, depending on the demand.

