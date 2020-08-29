Advertisement

Hobbs Ice Arena to reopen on Sept. 19

Hobbs Ice Arena is set to reopen to the public on Sept. 19.
Hobbs Ice Arena is set to reopen to the public on Sept. 19.(WEAU)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a summer without a favorite activity for some, ice skating at Hobbs Ice Arena.

After closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hobbs is set to reopen to the public on Sept. 19.

“Now that we have the opportunity to get the building ready to be open for skating again we’re certainly very excited about that. Moving forward we will have to kind of ebb and flow with however the COVID situation evolves and we’re preparing for that and our user groups are preparing for that as well,” said Hobbs Ice Arena Facility and Program Supervisor Patrick Newkirk.

Hobbs will have one rink, the Akervik Rink, open when the public is let back in the facility in three weeks.

However, Hobbs has not gone unused the last six months.

It has been a temporary location for the Sojourner House as a shelter to accommodate social distancing guidelines.

“We’ve been happy to be able to help serve the community during the pandemic situation in any way we can. This way came up pretty early on right after we closed and we’ve been happy to do so,” said Newkirk.

The shelter is currently working on finalizing the transition to a new facility.

The Sojourner House Director says those plans are not done yet.

With no move-out date for the shelter, there’s a possibility Hobbs could reopen to the public while the shelter is still using the facility.

“The way that it is laid out, there are clearly separated spaces so we have that. The rest of the details we’re currently working out so that we can be prepared in the event that we have the shelter operation still there at the same time,” explained Newkirk.

The city also says it will be working closely with shelter leadership and the Eau Claire Police Department to put in safety precautions.

In terms of keeping Hobbs safe for community members, Newkirk says the doors to the facility will be locked for people who have not reserved time, contact information for everyone who enters to facility will be gathered, and masks will be required.

To start, ice skating will only be available by reservation.

City officials say the O’Brien rink may be installed at a later date, depending on the demand.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Looking to Meet $200K Fundraising Goal

Updated: 3 hours ago
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Looking to Meet $200K Fundraising Goal

News

School's in Session: Food Service Plans for Ladysmith

Updated: 3 hours ago
School's in Session: Food Service Plans for Ladysmith

News

Multiple crashes due to washed out culvert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns to be cautious while driving due to heavy rain and flooding, which has caused a washed out culvert in Monroe County and caused multiple crashes.

Homepage

Eau Claire Area School District pushes back the start date for virtual classes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Eau Claire Area School District made the decision today to push back the first day of virtual learning to September 8th.

Latest News

News

CVTC grant to support at-risk students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Higher risk demographic groups at Chippewa Valley Technical College will receive an extra level of services due to a $1.31 million grant (TRIO SSS Grant) from the U.S. Department of Education.

News

Wisconsin applies for lost wages assistance grant

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Department of Workforce Devlopment (DWD) submitted a grant application for a Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program yesterday and is currently awaiting federal approval.

News

Gloss Beautique ribbon cutting

Updated: 4 hours ago

School's In Session

EXA Sports offers new daytime academy for children

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
A local gymnastics facility is offering a day camp to provide a place for students to go when they’re not in school during the week.

News

School's in Session: Packing a Healthy Lunch

Updated: 5 hours ago
School's in Session: Packing a Healthy Lunch

News

Eau Claire COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are a total of 780 positive COVID-19 cases in Eau Claire County, and increase of 12 since yesterday.