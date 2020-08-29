Advertisement

Packers rookies take part in ceremonial DreamDrive tradition

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a bike to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones rides a bike to NFL football training camp Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 has halted the Green Bay Packers from participating in the traditional American Familty Insurance DreamDrive bike experience so far this season, but today several rookies had the opportunity to take their first DreamDrive, riding to Lambeau before practice on new Schwinn bicycles.

The rookies rode the bikes to the field and autographed them following their rides. The eight bikes will be donated to local charities and auctioned to raise money for their causes.

The Packers and American Family Insurance have also honored DreamDrive by posting flashback photos throughout training camp on the team’s social media.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

24 new positive COVID-19 tests in Winona County

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Winona County, increasing the total to 390 positive tests in the county.

News

Activists see disparate police tactics amid Kenosha protests

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.

News

School's in Session: EXA Academy Available for School-age Kids

Updated: 12 hours ago
School's in Session: EXA Academy Available for School-age Kids

News

Onalaska Lutheran vs Altoona Prep Girls Tennis

Updated: 12 hours ago
Onalaska Lutheran vs Altoona Prep Girls Tennis

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 12 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Hobbs Ice Arena to reopen on Sept. 19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
After closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hobbs is set to reopen to the public on Sept. 19.

News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Looking to Meet $200K Fundraising Goal

Updated: 16 hours ago
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Looking to Meet $200K Fundraising Goal

News

School's in Session: Food Service Plans for Ladysmith

Updated: 16 hours ago
School's in Session: Food Service Plans for Ladysmith

News

Multiple crashes due to washed out culvert

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns to be cautious while driving due to heavy rain and flooding, which has caused a washed out culvert in Monroe County and caused multiple crashes.

Homepage

Eau Claire Area School District pushes back the start date for virtual classes

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
The Eau Claire Area School District made the decision today to push back the first day of virtual learning to September 8th.