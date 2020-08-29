Packers rookies take part in ceremonial DreamDrive tradition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 has halted the Green Bay Packers from participating in the traditional American Familty Insurance DreamDrive bike experience so far this season, but today several rookies had the opportunity to take their first DreamDrive, riding to Lambeau before practice on new Schwinn bicycles.

The rookies rode the bikes to the field and autographed them following their rides. The eight bikes will be donated to local charities and auctioned to raise money for their causes.

The Packers and American Family Insurance have also honored DreamDrive by posting flashback photos throughout training camp on the team’s social media.

