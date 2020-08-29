Voter assistance events for Pepin County

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Pepin County community members and the League of Woman Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley (LWVGCV) will hold three voter assistance events in the month of September.

The events will be held on these days from 4-6:30 pm:

September 10 (Thursday) Memorial Park First Street pavilion near basketball court, Durand.

September 15 (Tuesday) Cucina Ceci front patio 415 Third Street, Pepin.

September 17 (Thursday) Calvary Covenant Church parking lot 105 E Second Street, Stockholm.

