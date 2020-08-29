Advertisement

Voter assistance events for Pepin County

(WCAX)
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Pepin County community members and the League of Woman Voters-Greater Chippewa Valley (LWVGCV) will hold three voter assistance events in the month of September.

The events will be held on these days from 4-6:30 pm:

September 10 (Thursday) Memorial Park First Street pavilion near basketball court, Durand.

September 15 (Tuesday) Cucina Ceci front patio 415 Third Street, Pepin.

September 17 (Thursday) Calvary Covenant Church parking lot 105 E Second Street, Stockholm.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

24 new positive COVID-19 tests in Winona County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Winona County, increasing the total to 390 positive tests in the county.

News

Packers rookies take part in ceremonial DreamDrive tradition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
COVID-19 has halted the Green Bay Packers from participating in the traditional American Familty Insurance DreamDrive bike experience so far this season, but today several rookies had the opportunity to take their first DreamDrive, riding to Lambeau before practice on new Schwinn bicycles.

News

Activists see disparate police tactics amid Kenosha protests

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By AP
Police in Kenosha have arrested dozens of people since a white officer shot Jacob Blake in the back.

News

School's in Session: EXA Academy Available for School-age Kids

Updated: 16 hours ago
School's in Session: EXA Academy Available for School-age Kids

Latest News

News

Onalaska Lutheran vs Altoona Prep Girls Tennis

Updated: 16 hours ago
Onalaska Lutheran vs Altoona Prep Girls Tennis

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 16 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

News

Hobbs Ice Arena to reopen on Sept. 19

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
After closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hobbs is set to reopen to the public on Sept. 19.

News

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Looking to Meet $200K Fundraising Goal

Updated: 19 hours ago
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse Looking to Meet $200K Fundraising Goal

News

School's in Session: Food Service Plans for Ladysmith

Updated: 19 hours ago
School's in Session: Food Service Plans for Ladysmith

News

Multiple crashes due to washed out culvert

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department warns to be cautious while driving due to heavy rain and flooding, which has caused a washed out culvert in Monroe County and caused multiple crashes.