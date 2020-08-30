Car show raises money for Cadott youth sports

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time Sunday, one local community held a car show was help to raise money for Cadott youth sports.

More than 200 new and classic cars, trucks and specialty vehicles were on display at the show, which was put on by Jacob Anderson. Anderson is a a local businessman and coach for Cadott high school. Anderson says he has always loved car shows and the idea for this one came after he purchased his own show car last year.

“I’ve always loved classic cars and I wanted to do something for Cadott youth sports and I thought what better to out together a real nice car show,” Anderson says. “It’s a lot of fun and I want them to have very good programs and very good facilities to use so as they grow up, that way they can continue to grow and have all the opportunity.”

Anderson says their goal was to raise between $3,000 and $4,000 for Cadott youth sports, which will go to improving equipment and facilities.

