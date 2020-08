EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are a total of 801 positive COVID-19 tests in Eau Claire County, an increase of 11 cases since yesterday.

There have been a total of 17,506 negative test results and there have been six deaths due to COVID-19 in the county.

45% of the cases have come from the 20-29 age group.

