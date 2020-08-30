Endangered missing person alert

MUSCODA, Wis. (WEAU) - Dana Loomis, 57, is missing and considered endangered. He suffers from dementia.

He was last seen on 400 Block of Walnut Street in Muscoda.

Dana left his residence on foot between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m. on 08/30/020. He was last seen wearing shorts and a white t-shirt and he may be hitchhiking. Mr. Loomis stated on 08/29/2020 that he wanted to go to the VA in Madison.

If found, contact the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3144.

