Golf outing raises money for animal shelters

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One Eau Claire business held a fundraiser today for local animal organizations Saturday.

All Paws Pet Wash is a self-service dog washing station company that started in 2009. Saturday, more than 60 golfers took to Mill Run golf course to raise money for the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the Chippewa County Humane Association and Bob’s House for Dogs. All Paws Pet Wash president Keith Caldwell says their goal is to raise $10,000 for the three animal shelters. He says the business started after he lost his dog a few years ago.

“It was actually after my dog passing away, believe it or not. We actually referenced him through the entire program,” Caldwell says. “We’ve been so blessed for being in Eau Claire and having the opportunity to have that many people come out and participate, we’ve been so excited to have that availability for everybody and still doing it in a safe manner.”

All Paws Pet Wash office manager Brigitte Lowry says this event is the least they can do to help animals in need.

“All those places are struggling because they are not getting the donations that they normally get because they lost out from other big fundraisers this year,” she says.

Along with the golf outing, the event featured a silent auction, a raffle and various on-course competitions. All Paws Pet Wash currently has one location in Altoona, but plans to expand to four more locations in the Chippewa Valley this year.

