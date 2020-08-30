Advertisement

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

“I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together”
(NBC15)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Tony Evers has asked Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, following violent protests in the city after a Black man was shot by Kenosha police.

Gov. Evers said in a press release that the state has had to face “unimaginable challenges” the past few months, with this week in particular being especially difficult.

“Kenosha and communities across Wisconsin are enduring extraordinary grief, grappling with a Black man being shot seven times and the loss of two additional lives on Tuesday night at the hands of an out-of-state armed militant,” Gov. Evers said.

In a visit to Kenosha last week, Gov. Evers said he saw a community dealing with trauma and pain, but also working together to rebuild. He said he, along with other community leaders, are concerned President Trump’s presence will hinder healing in the community.

“I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together. It is our job as elected officials to lead by example and to be a calming presence for the people we know are hurting, mourning, and trying to cope with trauma,” Gov. Evers said. “Now is not the time for divisiveness.”

Gov. Evers also said he is concerned a visit from President Trump would require a “massive re-direction” of resources that should be focused towards supporting the Kenosha community.

“For the reasons above, I urge you to revisit your decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday. Thank you for your time and your consideration of this request,” Gov. Evers said.

President Trump has not responded to Gov. Evers’ letter at this time.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Homepage

Blugolds return as in-person classes begin Wednesday

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Students say it will take a team effort to keep classes in-person and students on campus.

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There have been a total of 75, 337 positive COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Wisconsin, an increase of 537 since yesterday.

News

Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are a total of 801 positive COVID-19 tests in Eau Claire County, an increase of 11 cases since yesterday.

News

Winona County reports 35 new positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After reporting 24 new cases yesterday, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 today in Winona County.

Latest News

News

UPDATE- Endangered missing person alert

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Dana Loomis, 57, is missing and considered endangered. He suffers from dementia.

News

‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

Updated: 7 hours ago
With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.

Homepage

Justice for Jacob Blake solidarity protest held in Eau Claire

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
People in the Eau Claire community are speaking up against police brutality nearly one week after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha.

News

President Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump will be traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back.

News

Golf outing raises money for animal shelters

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
One Eau Claire business held a fundraiser today for local animal organizations today.

News

Eau Claire Fire and Rescue promotes first female officer

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Carla Rogner
Natasha Myre has been promoted to be a Lieutenant Paramedic after serving the community with Eau Claire Fire and Rescue for the last 12 years.