Justice for Jacob Blake solidarity protest held in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People in the Eau Claire community are speaking up against police brutality nearly one week after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha. Tonight many gathered for a peaceful protest in downtown Eau Claire.

Selika Ducksworth-Lawton, President of Uniting Bridges told WEAU,

“We’re nervous, but were also determined”.

Protesters say Saturday’s march had a different tone.

“This is a peaceful protest, I respect that. I do believe peace is the most effective way of combating hatred. But I must admit I do not feel very peaceful right now,” said David Carlson from ACLU.

Though there was some community concern about this protest following the violence seen in Kenosha…

“Sometimes what we see on social media is the loudest and most obnoxious voices and we forget that the reality of people is good people who love each other and believe in equality,” said Ducksworth-Lawton.

The family-friendly event remained peaceful as people marched from Randall Park to the Eau Claire County Courthouse.

“There’s no argument here this is actually a really cool event to be honest with you,” said Mark Dickinsen of Eau Claire who stood in a group on the outskirts near the courthouse and says he was surprised at how the event went.

“It’s beautiful! We have handed out water, we had hugs, we are all human beings and we all matter and we need to find a way to all come together”.

Many protesters did show their passion towards this serious issue and say they’re tired of seeing no change.

Hailey Berg and Gretchen Wenthur, UWEC students, said

“It’s not really a surprising problem to be seeing it just feels like it’s always happened and there has never been a point in history where this has stopped … I believe that no human being should have to live in fear of the government officials that are supposed to be in place to protect them”.

The Eau Claire police did block off the streets that the march went down to ensure safety, otherwise there wasn’t much police presence during the event. However Ducksworth-Lawton said the local police department is on their side, and uses evidence based policing.

“We don’t believe every police force is corrupt but it’s time to deal with the ones that are … to see us here working with the police is a message that would be nice if the rest of the world had”.

Carlson spoke to the crowd saying,

“Our little portion of the United States was the spark that set the world ablaze. This is why we are not asking for change we are demanding it!”

