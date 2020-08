EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There have been a total of 75, 337 positive COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Wisconsin, an increase of 537 since yesterday.

A total of 1,122 people have died from the virus, three more than yesterday.

There have been 1,169,302 negative test, an increase of 4,562 since yesterday.

