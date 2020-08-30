Advertisement

Xcel crews heading south to help restore power

Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.(NBC)
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.(NBC)

Thousands are still without power after Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana, killing at least 16 people. BJ Rauckman of Xcel Energy says dozens of workers from Minnesota and Wisconsin are helping people recover power. He says the wide spread power-outages could take weeks to restore.

“The 90 that are coming from Minnesota and Wisconsin will probably all be line-workers, Rauckman says. “From our other operating companies and maybe from here we would be sending vegetation crews as well. So they would be cutting trees away and those sorts of things. "

Rauckman estimates that the crews will likely be back in two or three weeks, but says with a storm of this magnitude, it is difficult to estimate the time needed to restore power.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car show raises money for Cadott youth sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
For the first time Sunday, one local community held a car show was help to raise money for Cadott youth sports.

Homepage

Blugolds return as in-person classes begin Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Students say it will take a team effort to keep classes in-person and students on campus.

News

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers has asked Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, following violent protests in the city after a Black man was shot by Kenosha police.

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There have been a total of 75, 337 positive COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Wisconsin, an increase of 537 since yesterday.

Latest News

News

Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are a total of 801 positive COVID-19 tests in Eau Claire County, an increase of 11 cases since yesterday.

News

Winona County reports 35 new positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After reporting 24 new cases yesterday, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 today in Winona County.

News

UPDATE- Endangered missing person alert

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Dana Loomis, 57, is missing and considered endangered. He suffers from dementia.

News

‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

Updated: 9 hours ago
With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.

Homepage

Justice for Jacob Blake solidarity protest held in Eau Claire

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
People in the Eau Claire community are speaking up against police brutality nearly one week after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha.

News

President Trump to visit Kenosha on Tuesday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump will be traveling to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, amid fury over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the back.