Xcel crews heading south to help restore power

Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura. (NBC)

Thousands are still without power after Hurricane Laura ripped through Louisiana, killing at least 16 people. BJ Rauckman of Xcel Energy says dozens of workers from Minnesota and Wisconsin are helping people recover power. He says the wide spread power-outages could take weeks to restore.

“The 90 that are coming from Minnesota and Wisconsin will probably all be line-workers, Rauckman says. “From our other operating companies and maybe from here we would be sending vegetation crews as well. So they would be cutting trees away and those sorts of things. "

Rauckman estimates that the crews will likely be back in two or three weeks, but says with a storm of this magnitude, it is difficult to estimate the time needed to restore power.

