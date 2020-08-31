Advertisement

AL & NANCY GOETTL

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Al and Nancy Goettl are the best neighbors. My husband’s parents live next door and Al and Nancy are always bringing food and taking care of their well-being. Dorothy and Francis really appreciate them as neighbors and Dave and I feel very blessed that Al and Nancy live next door. Respect and caring are what makes Tilden such an awesome place to live; neighbors looking out for each other. Kindness really does matter.

Dave and Brenda Goettl

