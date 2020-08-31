Alliance to HEAL partners with local pharmacies for Overdose Awareness Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Alliance to HEAL is partnering with local pharmacies to support Overdose Awareness Day, on Aug. 31.

La Crosse County had 27 drug overdose deaths so far in 2020, which is more than double the total drug deaths in 2019 and any previous year.

Alliance to HEAL says La Crosse County residents who receive a prescription for a controlled substance will be given an information card to remind them of the importance of properly using and disposing of drugs.

HEAL has 17 medication drop boxes installed throughout La Crosse County. For more information, click here.

In addition to drug take back boxes and programs, the La Crosse County Aging and Disability Resource Center will be working with Mobile Meals and the Sheriff to offer in-home medication collections.

