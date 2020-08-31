Area movie theaters premiere Chippewa Falls woman’s movie

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two local theaters are previewing a new movie from a Chippewa Falls writer.

‘Switched’ is a movie about a bully and the person being bullied as they switch lives and understand more about each other.

The movie was written, produced and designed by Andrea Polnaszek who has been living in Chippewa Falls for the past 18 years.

She says even though this movie was filmed last year, the message is just as relevant.

“All of us are trying to figure out how to connect and have community again and enjoy and have fun but also this message is all about love and how to love your neighbor and i couldn’t think there could be a better time for us to be discussing how to love our neighbors in the middle of this pandemic.”

Switched will debut at the Micon Theatre in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls on Friday night.

