Advertisement

Dr. Deborah Birx visits Wisconsin to talk pandemic response

By Tajma Hall
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From the White House to Wisconsin, leader of the U.S. Coronavirus response team is in Madison Monday to meet with Governor Evers and state health officials.

Dr. Deborah Birx says she is pleased with the state’s response to the pandemic. Her trip to Wisconsin is part of a tour she’s been on since the end of June. Her team is traveling to meet with state leaders to get a sense of what is working.

Birx says information learned during these visits is critical as the White House Coronavirus Task Force makes recommendations for the rest of the country.

This trip comes as the United States tops six million COVID-19 cases since the start of the year.

As for Wisconsin, Birx says she is seeing a positive response to the mask mandate and local safety ordinances in place. “In Madison, we did see a very high acceptance of mask wearing among university students as well as the local population. We see your restaurants and hotels really abiding,” she said.

Right now, she says her concern is for rural communities and those traveling and that what happens next is really in the hands of individual communities.

“My big take home from this particular state has been seeing the level of partnership between the different private and public entities and I think that’s part of the secret sauce in Wisconsin is your ability to work together as a team,” said Dr. Birx.

Birx also talked about schools reopening and gave a warning to UW students about large gatherings during the upcoming Labor Day holiday.

Wisconsin is Birx’s 24th stop. She now heads to Chicago.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Area movie theaters premiere Chippewa Falls woman’s movie

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
Two local theaters are previewing a new movie from a Chippewa Falls writer.

News

State Patrol honors Trooper Ted Foss 20 years after death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
On August 31, 2000 Corporal Ted Foss with the Minnesota State Patrol was struck and killed during a routine traffic stop.

News

Some 2020 Oktoberfest events still plan to go on to spread gemütlichkeit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Oktoberfest 2020 has been canceled, but the annual Oktoberfest USA Medallion Hunt, Photography Contest, and Motorrad will still go on to spread gemütlichkeit, the feeling of comfort/coziness.

News

Weekend incident raises abduction and trafficking awareness

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Over the weekend, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of a possible attempted abduction.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Wisconsin and Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The state of Wisconsin has a total of 75,603 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 266 since yesterday. Chippewa County has a total of 352 cases, an increase of 12 since yesterday.

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Duncan Goldberg
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 3:30.

News

Heavy smoke and fire damage to La Crosse apartment, no injuries

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A La Crosse second floor apartment sustained heavy smoke and fire damage after a fire broke out. No people were injured.

News

Fair Food Shindig and car show in Chippewa Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The third installment of the 2020 Fair Food Shindig will take place on September 10th-13th from noon- 8 p.m. in Chippewa Falls. The event will also have a car show and Skee Ball and with gate admission and parking free all weekend.

News

Winona County confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.