DR. SLAVKO IVANKOVIC & MENOMONIE DENTAL

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Dr. Ivankovic and his Menomonie Dental staff. They are seen as essential workers dedicated to support and kindness. Their staff offered encouragement within a safe and reassuring dental environment, working professionally in these unprecedented times. Their facility has open-fresh air windows offering the best for “patient support” in dental practices.

Thomas Vanderloop

