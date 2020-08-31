Fair Food Shindig and car show in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The third installment of the 2020 Fair Food Shindig will take place on September 10th-13th from noon- 8 p.m. in Chippewa Falls. The event will also have a car show and Skee Ball and with gate admission and parking free all weekend.

The car show will be on both Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair will implement safety measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

