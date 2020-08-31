Advertisement

Fair Food Shindig and car show in Chippewa Falls

Fair Food Shindig 07/11/2020
Fair Food Shindig 07/11/2020
By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The third installment of the 2020 Fair Food Shindig will take place on September 10th-13th from noon- 8 p.m. in Chippewa Falls. The event will also have a car show and Skee Ball and with gate admission and parking free all weekend.

The car show will be on both Saturday and Sunday starting at noon.

The Northern Wisconsin State Fair will implement safety measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin and Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The state of Wisconsin has a total of 75,603 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 266 since yesterday. Chippewa County has a total of 352 cases, an increase of 12 since yesterday.

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Duncan Goldberg
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 3:30.

News

Heavy smoke and fire damage to La Crosse apartment, no injuries

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A La Crosse second floor apartment sustained heavy smoke and fire damage after a fire broke out. No people were injured.

News

Winona County confirms 16 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Republicans take no action on policing bills

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republicans who control the Legislature say they don’t intend to take any immediate action on the bills Monday.

News

Alliance to HEAL partners with local pharmacies for Overdose Awareness Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Alliance to HEAL is partnering with local pharmacies to support Overdose Awareness Day, on Aug. 31.

News

Male dies after Polk County drowning incident

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
One male hit the bottom on a lake and was not able to regain consciousness. He later died due to his injuries and submersion time.

Hello Wisconsin

RecRecess comes to neighborhood parks

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Kids ages 8-11 can attend the pop up rec recess sessions to play basketball, bean bag toss, croquet, and other social distant activities.

Hello Wisconsin

Propane should be readily available this year

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Scott Schultz joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan man who may be with sister

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando has Alzheimer’s disease. He cannot read or write.