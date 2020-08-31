Advertisement

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Dane County Sheriff Deputy Treadwell

(KCWY)
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON (PRESS RELEASE)- Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #87 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Aug. 31, 2020 in honor of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Treadwell passed away on August 22, 2020 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

”This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state. This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell’s family, friends, and community.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car show raises money for Cadott youth sports

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
For the first time Sunday, one local community held a car show was help to raise money for Cadott youth sports.

News

Xcel crews heading south to help restore power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Homepage

Blugolds return as in-person classes begin Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Students say it will take a team effort to keep classes in-person and students on campus.

News

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers has asked Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, following violent protests in the city after a Black man was shot by Kenosha police.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There have been a total of 75, 337 positive COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Wisconsin, an increase of 537 since yesterday.

News

Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There are a total of 801 positive COVID-19 tests in Eau Claire County, an increase of 11 cases since yesterday.

News

Winona County reports 35 new positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
After reporting 24 new cases yesterday, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19 today in Winona County.

News

UPDATE- Endangered missing person alert

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Dana Loomis, 57, is missing and considered endangered. He suffers from dementia.

News

‘7 bullets, 7 days’: Protesters march for Blake in Kenosha

Updated: 10 hours ago
With chants of “No justice, no peace!” a diverse crowd of roughly 1,000 demonstrators gathered at a Wisconsin courthouse to denounce police violence and share messages of change.

Homepage

Justice for Jacob Blake solidarity protest held in Eau Claire

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
People in the Eau Claire community are speaking up against police brutality nearly one week after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha.