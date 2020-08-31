Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Dane County Sheriff Deputy Treadwell

MADISON (PRESS RELEASE)- Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #87 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Aug. 31, 2020 in honor of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Treadwell passed away on August 22, 2020 after contracting COVID-19 in the line of duty.

”This virus continues to devastate families and communities across our state. This is a reminder to all of us the danger our first responders, healthcare professionals, and others are in as they serve their communities during a global pandemic,” said Gov. Evers. “Deputy Treadwell had a selfless dedication to his community and the people he served in Dane County for over 25 years. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, we honor his memory and share our deepest condolences with Deputy Treadwell’s family, friends, and community.”

