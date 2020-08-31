Harvest of the Month-Summer Squash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Ruth Chipps, registered dietitian nutritionist from Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition features a recipe using summer squash.

Zucchini and Tomato Garden Toss

2 Tbsp. Olive oil

2-3 Medium zucchini (summer squash), thin slices

½ c. Sliced onion (optional)

½ Bell pepper, sliced

1 c. Cherry tomatoes - cut in half

2 t. Minced garlic

½ t. Dried rosemary or 1Tbsp fresh rosemary or basil (or other herbs)

¼ t. Ground black pepper

2 T Balsamic vinegar (optional)

1/3 c Feta cheese, crumbled

Method:

Heat a large (11 in) saute pan to medium-high heat. Add olive or avocado oil. Toss in zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Cook until al dente (slightly soft). Add tomatoes and cook for a few more minutes until soft.

Add the minced garlic, herbs, balsamic vinegar and feta cheese just before serving.

Cherry Tomato Slicing Tip: Wash and de-stem cherry tomatoes. Place approx. eight tomatoes on a cutting board in a deli cover. Add another cover on top and apply slight pressure. Place a chef’s knife between the covers. Slide and move the knife to cut all of the cherry tomatoes at once.

