Harvest of the Month-Summer Squash
Ruth Chipps, registered dietitian nutritionist from Jackson in Action Healthy Living Coalition features a recipe using summer squash.
Zucchini and Tomato Garden Toss
2 Tbsp. Olive oil
2-3 Medium zucchini (summer squash), thin slices
½ c. Sliced onion (optional)
½ Bell pepper, sliced
1 c. Cherry tomatoes - cut in half
2 t. Minced garlic
½ t. Dried rosemary or 1Tbsp fresh rosemary or basil (or other herbs)
¼ t. Ground black pepper
2 T Balsamic vinegar (optional)
1/3 c Feta cheese, crumbled
Method:
Heat a large (11 in) saute pan to medium-high heat. Add olive or avocado oil. Toss in zucchini, onions and bell peppers. Cook until al dente (slightly soft). Add tomatoes and cook for a few more minutes until soft.
Add the minced garlic, herbs, balsamic vinegar and feta cheese just before serving.
Cherry Tomato Slicing Tip: Wash and de-stem cherry tomatoes. Place approx. eight tomatoes on a cutting board in a deli cover. Add another cover on top and apply slight pressure. Place a chef’s knife between the covers. Slide and move the knife to cut all of the cherry tomatoes at once.
