Heavy smoke and fire damage to La Crosse apartment, no injuries

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse second floor apartment sustained heavy smoke and fire damage after a fire broke out. No people were injured.

The La Crosse Fire Department says the cause of the fire was a direct lightening strike to the apartment.

LCFD was dispatched to the four unit apartment building on Aug. 31 at 7:48 a.m.

The main body of the fire was found in the shared common attic and was quickly extinguished. All building occupants were safely evacuated.

The fire is still under investigation.

