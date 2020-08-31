Male dies after Polk County drowning incident

BONE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - One male hit the bottom on a lake and was not able to regain consciousness. He later died due to his injuries and submersion time.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says they were dispatched to Bone Lake, east of Luck on Aug. 29 for a possible drowning.

The male had been swimming with family members when he dove into shallow water and possible hit the lake bottom. His family was able to load him on a boat and bring him to shore. He was then taken on an Amery medical center but his injuries were too great.

The name of the victim will not be released at this moment. The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.