Packers hold game-like practice inside Lambeau

Green Bay scrimmaged for nearly two hours on Sunday
Lambeau Practice
Lambeau Practice(WBAY)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 30, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers training camp ended with a game simulation inside Lambeau Field on Sunday. The team moves to a regular-season schedule this week with the season opener the week after.

Sunday’s session had players in their full game-day uniformed, coaches in their gameday positions and refs were also present. Although there was no live tackling, the first-team offense ran 51 plays and head coach Matt LaFleur got to see nearly 100 team reps. It was the fieriest practice yet.

“You know from an offensive perspective it sure seemed like the guys were into it,” LaFleur said. “I think there was good on both sides of the ball. I thought the guys were into it and definitely much cleaner than our last couple practices. So there was an improvement in that respect.”

The practice was nearly completely unscripted which kept players on their toes.

“Yeah, I think for the most part they did everything they could to make it as close to a preseason game as possible,” Defensive end Tyler Lancaster said via Zoom. “To me, it really felt like a gameday today and I think this is the best way we are going to get prepared.”

NOTES FROM PRACTICE

Offensive lineman Billy Turner did limp off the field at one point but did return to action.

Aaron Rodgers also endured a scare after colliding with Jamaal Williams during a handoff. Rodgers stayed down for a few moments but appeared no worse a few minutes later. He continued to practice.

The team will practice Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday this week before cut day on Saturday.

