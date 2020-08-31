Advertisement

Propane should be readily available this year

By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The prospects for propane availability for crop-drying are good this year. DTN is reporting that less crop drying will be required for this year’s harvest, compared with the 2019 harvest, and propane analysts are saying propane supplies appear to be plentiful, with prices expected to be steady. Late plantings and the late maturity and harvesting of crops last year stressed demands for propane used for drying harvested crops.

The uncertainty of government supports for farmers next year could keep national farmland cash rental prices at or below this year’s prices, according to a University of Illinois agriculture economist. Gary Schnitkey said federal payments last year and this year kept many farmers at - or above - break-even points, but questions about whether such aid will be available into 2021 is affecting those rental prices. He said cash rental prices could be $10 to $15 an acre lower in some areas, but that prices in some high-rent areas such as Iowa - where this year’s yields will be reduced because of recent events - the prices could be up to $50 an acre less than this year’s prices. The average cash rental price this year for an acre of non-irrigated Wisconsin farmland was $138 an ace, up $1 from last year; pasture land in the state averaged $35 an ace, down $5 compared with last year. In our area, Pierce County had this year’s highest rental costs, at $142 an acre.

Amery High School agriscience instructor and FFA advisor Derrick Meyer last week was named one of Wisconsin’s five Teachers of the Year. Meyer, who was raised on a Loyal-area farm and graduated from Loyal High School, has taught in Amery for the past 15 years. He previously worked with the state Department of Public Instruction, and received an agriculture education degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

“Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car” is the book of the year for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program. The farm-based book, authored by Peggy Thomas, will be used to help teach state school children about how the ways soybeans are grown and how they’re used in biofuels. The Ag in the Classroom program’s coordinators also have announced that “How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin’s economy?” is the topic for this year’s school essay contest.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

RecRecess comes to neighborhood parks

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Kids ages 8-11 can attend the pop up rec recess sessions to play basketball, bean bag toss, croquet, and other social distant activities.

News

Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan man who may be with sister

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Armando has Alzheimer’s disease. He cannot read or write.

News

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Dane County Sheriff Deputy Treadwell

Updated: 12 hours ago
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #87 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Aug. 31, 2020 in honor of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Dane Co. Sheriff Deputy Treadwell

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half staff on Monday, Aug. 31, in honor of deceased Dane County Sheriff Deputy Rich Treadwell.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
United Airlines says it is dropping a controversial $200 fee on consumers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Car show raises money for Cadott youth sports

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
For the first time Sunday, one local community held a car show was help to raise money for Cadott youth sports.

News

Xcel crews heading south to help restore power

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Hello Wisconsin

Packers hold game-like practice inside Lambeau

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers training camp ended with a game simulation inside Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Homepage

Blugolds return as in-person classes begin Wednesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Students say it will take a team effort to keep classes in-person and students on campus.

News

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers has asked Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, following violent protests in the city after a Black man was shot by Kenosha police.