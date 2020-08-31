Propane should be readily available this year

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The prospects for propane availability for crop-drying are good this year. DTN is reporting that less crop drying will be required for this year’s harvest, compared with the 2019 harvest, and propane analysts are saying propane supplies appear to be plentiful, with prices expected to be steady. Late plantings and the late maturity and harvesting of crops last year stressed demands for propane used for drying harvested crops.

The uncertainty of government supports for farmers next year could keep national farmland cash rental prices at or below this year’s prices, according to a University of Illinois agriculture economist. Gary Schnitkey said federal payments last year and this year kept many farmers at - or above - break-even points, but questions about whether such aid will be available into 2021 is affecting those rental prices. He said cash rental prices could be $10 to $15 an acre lower in some areas, but that prices in some high-rent areas such as Iowa - where this year’s yields will be reduced because of recent events - the prices could be up to $50 an acre less than this year’s prices. The average cash rental price this year for an acre of non-irrigated Wisconsin farmland was $138 an ace, up $1 from last year; pasture land in the state averaged $35 an ace, down $5 compared with last year. In our area, Pierce County had this year’s highest rental costs, at $142 an acre.

Amery High School agriscience instructor and FFA advisor Derrick Meyer last week was named one of Wisconsin’s five Teachers of the Year. Meyer, who was raised on a Loyal-area farm and graduated from Loyal High School, has taught in Amery for the past 15 years. He previously worked with the state Department of Public Instruction, and received an agriculture education degree from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

“Full of Beans: Henry Ford Grows a Car” is the book of the year for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom program. The farm-based book, authored by Peggy Thomas, will be used to help teach state school children about how the ways soybeans are grown and how they’re used in biofuels. The Ag in the Classroom program’s coordinators also have announced that “How have Wisconsin soybean farmers fueled Wisconsin’s economy?” is the topic for this year’s school essay contest.

