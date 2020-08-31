RecRecess comes to neighborhood parks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For students that are learning virtual this school year, there is still a way to have recess close to home. Eau Claire Parks, Recreation and Forestry is hosting activities at neighborhood parks this week.

Kids ages 8-11 can attend the pop up rec recess sessions to play basketball, bean bag toss, croquet, and other social distant activities. Face masks are required while at the park. The cost is $7 and you have to register for the event ahead of time.

This week rec recess will take place at the following locations:

Tuesday: Mitscher Park from 3:30-5 p.m.

Wednesday: Sundet Park from 3:30-5 p.m.

Thursday: Kessler Park from 3:30-5 p.m.

