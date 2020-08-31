Advertisement

REVEREND TRACY KENNEDY, RITA JURY, DR. OLAWALE ONIBILE, DR. NIKOLAI MENDONCA

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 31, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My family would like to nominate and send a heartfelt thank you to Reverend Tracy Kennedy, Rita Jury, Dr. Olawale Onibile, Dr. Nikolai Mendoca, and the nursing staff of Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Oakridge for the Sunshine Award. They cared so professionally and compassionately for DeAnn Greenwold during her passing. We were blessed that she was surrounded by her co-workers, friends, and family during her last days.

Rita Berge and Family

