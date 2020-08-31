Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for Sheboygan man who may be with sister

Armando Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at a group home in the 4700 block of Hunters Glen Dr.
Silver Alert
Silver Alert(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a Sheboygan man.

Armando Rodriguez, 68, was last seen at 9:10 p.m. Sunday at a group home in the 4700 block of Hunters Glen Dr.

Armando has Alzheimer’s disease. He cannot read or write.

The Silver Alert states that prior to Armando’s disappearance, a woman was seen at the end of the group home driveway. It’s believed to be Armando’s sister who lives in Milwaukee. It’s possible they could be in the Milwaukee area or in the Wisconsin Dells area. There was no description of the vehicle.

Armando’s sister is approximated 60-70 years old with a small-to-medium frame. She has light, short, curly hair.

ARMANDO RODRIGUEZ DESCRIPTION

  • Hispanic male
  • 5′6″
  • 190 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • White hair
  • Mustache and beard
  • Wearing blue jeans or camoflauge pants; white t-shirt with American flag; watches on each wrist

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hello Wisconsin

RecRecess comes to neighborhood parks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Kids ages 8-11 can attend the pop up rec recess sessions to play basketball, bean bag toss, croquet, and other social distant activities.

News

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Dane County Sheriff Deputy Treadwell

Updated: 9 hours ago
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #87 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Aug. 31, 2020 in honor of Deputy Richard “Rick” Treadwell of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

News

Gov. Evers orders flags to half-staff to honor Dane Co. Sheriff Deputy Treadwell

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers has signed an executive order ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half staff on Monday, Aug. 31, in honor of deceased Dane County Sheriff Deputy Rich Treadwell.

Hello Wisconsin

United says it will drop widely scorned ticket-change fees

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
United Airlines says it is dropping a controversial $200 fee on consumers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

Latest News

News

Car show raises money for Cadott youth sports

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
For the first time Sunday, one local community held a car show was help to raise money for Cadott youth sports.

News

Xcel crews heading south to help restore power

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Denton Postlewait
Xcel Energy crews from the area are heading south to help people dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Hello Wisconsin

Packers hold game-like practice inside Lambeau

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Baillie Burmaster
The Packers training camp ended with a game simulation inside Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Homepage

Blugolds return as in-person classes begin Wednesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jessica Mendoza
Students say it will take a team effort to keep classes in-person and students on campus.

News

Gov. Evers urges President Trump to reconsider decision to visit Kenosha Tuesday

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Governor Tony Evers has asked Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to visit Kenosha on Tuesday, following violent protests in the city after a Black man was shot by Kenosha police.

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 update

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
There have been a total of 75, 337 positive COVID-19 tests throughout the state of Wisconsin, an increase of 537 since yesterday.