Some 2020 Oktoberfest events still plan to go on to spread gemütlichkeit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Oktoberfest 2020 has been canceled, but the annual Oktoberfest USA Medallion Hunt, Photography Contest, and Motorrad will still go on to spread gemütlichkeit, the feeling of comfort/coziness.

On September 1st, the 51st Annual Oktoberfest Photography Contest will begin and then on September 14th, the 2020 Oktoberfest USA Medallion Hunt will begin. Wrapping things up on October 3rd, will be the 2020 Motorrad, where you take a scenic tour around the Coulee Region.

