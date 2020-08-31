WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department held a COVID-19 update.

There are a total of 801 positive COVID-19 tests in Eau Claire County, 21 of them are new positive cases since Friday.

There are a total of 17,509 negative cases in the county.

Talked about the start of the school year and how the Health Department and the schools will work together to keep the case numbers as low as possible. The goal is to keep circles small to stop the spread.

If a student has COVID-19 symptoms and is not tested, safety precautions will be taken and the student will not be allowed to go to school until quarantined.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.