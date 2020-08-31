Wisconsin and Chippewa County COVID-19 update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The state of Wisconsin has a total of 75,603 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 266 since yesterday. A total of 1,122 have died from the virus, which did not increase. There are a total of 1,172,854 negative test results.
Chippewa County has a total of 352 cases, an increase of 12 since yesterday. There have been 12,089 negative test results.
