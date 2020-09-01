Advertisement

19-year-old taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after ATV accident

(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 19-year-old has been taken to a Baldwin hospital with undetermined injuries after an ATV accident.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Kaazy Vhaa was northbound on 220th Street when she entered the ditch and overturned.

The accident happened near 810th Avenue, Spring Valley in the Spring Lake Township on Friday at 6:37 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harvest of the Month-Summer Squash

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Harvest of the Month-Summer Squash

News

Trump to wade into racial tensions with visit to Kenosha

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, seven times in the back by police.

Hello Wisconsin

Walmart to launch Walmart+, its answer to Amazon Prime

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart’s online sales are growing rapidly, especially during the pandemic, when more people have turned to the company to order groceries online and pick them up at a store.

News

Gunderson Health System announces first Minnesota hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
Gundersen Health System’s efforts to bring care closer to home for patients take another leap forward with its first Minnesota Hospital

Latest News

News

SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (9/1/20)

Updated: 2 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (9/1/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Fallout from Iowa derecho continues to impact national corn crop

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin with the latest agricultural headlines.

Hello Wisconsin

Altoona opens its doors to students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
It’s been nearly 6 months since students have been in the school building but this week that all changes as students’ transition back on Tuesday.

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/1/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (9/1/20)

News

Students Return To The Classroom (9/1/20) Part 3

Updated: 5 hours ago
Students Return To The Classroom (9/1/20) Part 3

News

Students Return To The Classroom (9/1/20) Part 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
Students Return To The Classroom (9/1/20) Part 2