19-year-old taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after ATV accident

SPRING LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 19-year-old has been taken to a Baldwin hospital with undetermined injuries after an ATV accident.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says Kaazy Vhaa was northbound on 220th Street when she entered the ditch and overturned.

The accident happened near 810th Avenue, Spring Valley in the Spring Lake Township on Friday at 6:37 p.m.

