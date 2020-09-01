Altoona opens its doors to students

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Many months of planning have all come down to this week since school districts are welcoming kids back to the classroom on Tuesday.

It’s been nearly 6 months since students have been in the school building but this week that all changes as students’ transition back.

At Altoona High School there are hand sanitizer stations all around the building, desks are spread out and face masks will be required. The school will have two “welcome back” days, starting Tuesday, for students to go over all of the procedures and get an introduction to the one-of-a-kind school year.

Principal, Jim Reif is reminding parents to stay calm and the faculty and staff is there to help ease any stress. Reif also is asking students to come with patience and a positive attitude to learn about all of the changes. Whether students are learning at home, at school or a combination, Reif says it’s important to set a routine to follow each day.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.