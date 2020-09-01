Advertisement

Butler scores 40, Heat top Bucks 115-104 for 1-0 series lead

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the ball after getting past Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler (22) dunks the ball after getting past Milwaukee Bucks' Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the second half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) -- Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 40 points, Goran Dragic added 27 and the Miami Heat clamped down defensively in the final three quarters to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series on Monday night. Bam Adebayo had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six assists for the fifth-seeded Heat, who are 3-1 overall against the top-seeded Bucks this season. Khris Middleton scored 28 points for Milwaukee, which also dropped Game 1 of its first-round series against Orlando. Brook Lopez had 24 points on 8 for 10 shooting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Bucks.

AP-WF-09-01-20 0209GMT

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sportscene

Arcia’s pinch hit in 8th lifts Brewers over Pirates 6-5

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Orlando Arcia’s pinch-hit single with two outs in the eighth inning drove in the tiebreaking run as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Sportscene

SportScene 13 for Friday, August 28th

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland and Duncan Goldberg
The Big Ten starts making plans for a return to the football field and in prep girls tennis Altoona hosts Onalaska Lutheran.

Sportscene

Gyorko, Burnes come up big as Brewers trounce Pirates 9-1

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko homered twice and Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six innings, helping the Milwaukee Brewers pound the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1.

News

Minnesota Twins game with Detroit Tigers postponed

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game with the Detroit Tigers as part of social justice protests.

Latest News

News

NHL to postpone playoff games

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:57 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
According to multiple reports, the NHL will postpone all playoff games today in protest of the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.

News

NFL teams cancel practice in response to Blake shooting

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:08 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Football Team and Green Bay Packers all canceled practices in an apparent response to the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

Sportscene

Kyle Cody reacts to making Major League debut

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Three batters, three strikeouts, and a memory to last a lifetime, that was the major league debut for Kyle Cody last Friday against the Mariners.

News

Report: Brewers to postpone game tonight at Miller Park

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Following the lead of the Milwaukee Bucks, The Brewers have postponed their scheduled game with the Cincinnati Reds at Miller Park on Wednesday night.

News

Bucks boycott playoff game in reaction to events in Kenosha

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting game five of their first round playoff series with the Orlando Magic as a reaction to the events the past week in Kenosha.

Sportscene

Giolito pitches 1st no-hitter of year, White Sox top Pirates

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Lucas Giolito pitched the first no-hitter of the pandemic-delayed major league season, striking out 13 and permitting just one runner in leading the Chicago White Sox over the Pittsurgh Pirates 4-0.