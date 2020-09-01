Advertisement

Chippewa Falls Public Library opens up in-person services after COVID-19 restrictions

The Chippewa Falls Public Library is offering some new services.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library is offering some new services.(WEAU)
By Molly Gardner
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A local library is changing it’s services around, after being open for only a month.

In early August, the Chippewa Falls Public Library announced they would be opening their doors, but you would need to have an appointment for in person services.

On Tuesday, the library announced you will not need an appointment for in person services, but you do need an appointment for curbside pickup.

Children’s Librarian Jessi Peterson says there was a reason why the library changed the appointment service.

“We found that the majority of people who are coming in for a walk in appointment just want to get their holds, so they are in and out, they don’t need as long of appointment time.”

