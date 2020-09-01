Eau Claire Police launch “Notable Case Log”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police are updating their website to add more transparency to the community.

Tuesday, the Eau Claire Police Department launched “The Notable Case Log” on its website which will include listings of police calls for service by geographic district.

It will also contain summaries of noteworthy incidents that Eau Claire Police responded to.

Information Officer Josh Miller says this is a great tool that will be used to better inform community members.

“We want to sort of show that transparency to the public when we put this out there so that they sort of understand what we’re doing on a day to day basis and just increase that communication and transparency.”

The Notable Case Log will be updated every Monday and Thursday and will also be linked to the Eau Claire Police Department’s social media accounts.

