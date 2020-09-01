Advertisement

Fallout from Iowa derecho continues to impact national corn crop

By Amie Winters
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The condition of the corn crop across the country fell by another 2% last week because of storms across the South and more fallout from the Derecho event that hit Iowa and other parts of the Midwest a couple of weeks ago. This week’s crop progress report shows corn is now rated 62% good to excellent but that’s still the 5th best corn rating for this time of year in the past decade. After more field inspections last week, crop scouts have lowered Iowa’s god to excellent corn rating to just 45%. But the crop is moving quickly toward maturity as 94% of the corn is in the dough stage, 63% of the ears have dented and 12% of the crop is now mature, or safe from frost-all ahead of last year and the 5 year average.

The condition of the soybean crop across the country fell 2% last week to 66% good to excellent-the third highest rating for beans this late in the season in the past 10 years. Crop scouts sat 95% of the beans are setting pods and 8% of the plants are dropping leaves

In Wisconsin, the corn crop is rated 80% good to excellent-down 1% from last week. But the harvest has begun as 8% of corn silage has been chopped-22 days ahead of last year and 15 days ahead of our 5 year average. The report also shows 88% of our corn is in the dough stage and 45% of the crop has dented. Soybeans are rated 82% good to excellent this week as 96% of the plants have set pods-a full month ahead of last year and 20% of the plants are turning color-almost 2 weeks ahead of a year ago. State farmers have also harvested 94% of their oats, 28% of the fall potato crop and planted 12% of their winter wheat. Hay making is also way ahead of normal as 92% of 2nd crop and 22% of 4th crop have been made.

When the virtual National FFA Convention happens in late October, our area will have 6 members in the National Proficiency finals. That means they are already in the top 4 in the country in their categories. They include Cortney Zimmerman of Spencer in beef production, Matthew Fischer of Owen-Withee in dairy production. Amara Livingston from Cochrane-Fountain City in diversified horticulture, Tyler Gardner of Pittsville in fruit production, Tristan Wirkus of Stratford in Service Learning and Andrew Mehus of Cochrane-Fountain City in Specialty Animal Production.

