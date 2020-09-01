Grace Crickette named UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for finance and administration

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Grace Crickette, who has financial experience in both the Wisconsin and California higher education systems, has been named vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Crickette has been vice chancellor for administrative affairs, chief business officer and ethics officer at UW-Whitewater since 2017. She will begin work at UW-Eau Claire on Sept. 21.

“We are fortunate to add a leader like Grace to our team,” Chancellor James Schmidt says. “Not only does she have extensive experience in finance in higher education, she understands our mission and shares our commitment to always put UW-Eau Claire students first.”

Crickette will replace John Haven, who left UW-Eau Claire in August to become vice-president/chief budget officer for business and finance at the University of West Georgia.

Crickette says she is honored to be the new vice chancellor of finance and administration and thanked the UW-Eau Claire search committee and those who participated in the selection process.

“Looking forward, I will work tirelessly to support the university through these challenging times,” Crickette says. “I will bring my ingenuity and enthusiasm to the university community to cultivate a living and learning environment that enhances the success of our students and creates opportunity for our faculty, staff and community.”

Before taking over her duties at UW-Whitewater, Crickette worked as associate vice president for business operations at San Francisco State University, as a senior vice president for the American Automobile Association of Northern California, Nevada and Utah, and served for nine years as chief risk officer for the University of California, the world’s largest higher education system.

Crickette received her bachelor of science degree at the University of Redlands in Redlands, California, and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School general management program in Boston, Massachusetts.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.