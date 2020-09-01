Advertisement

‘Hearts in the Park’ event aims to help homeless in La Crosse area

By Hayley Spitler
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives in one way or another--the homeless population is no exception.

Tuesday’s first-ever ’Hearts in the Park’ in La Crosse had a humble beginning.

“What started as a two-nurse organization has now grown into an over 40-volunteer community-wide event bringing healthcare, food, and much needed medical aid to our hearts in the park,” said Katie Cramer, the ’Hearts in the Park’ founder.

Those hearts are the area’s unsheltered population.

Two local nurses discovered area shelters have been operating at half capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of those nurses, Katie Cramer, says resources have also dwindled.

This puts ’Hearts in the Park’ in position to offer several necessities to the roughly 100 people homeless in La Crosse.

“[We are offering] blood pressure checks, providers, physician assistants, foot and wound care, over 100 donated meals, hygiene bags that include deodorant, soap, toiletries,” Cramer added.

PPE, haircuts and addiction resources were also provided.

The community was encouraged to drop off any donations curbside- helping to make ’Hearts in the Park’ a one-stop shop.

“Many of the unsheltered community doesn’t have the means of transportation to get to each appointment and so now we’ve come up with an event to bring it all together,” Cramer explained.

The Salvation Army says COVID-19 has led to an increase in people experiencing homelessness, however, it’s not from evictions like some people may think.

“It’s more the population that was staying with their family or couch-surfing that were no longer welcome to be couch-surfing or staying with those individuals,” said Krista Coey, Social Services director for Salvation Army of La Crosse County. “A lot of families were less willing to let people come in and out of their homes during a pandemic.”

Coey says it’s a call to action for the community, as the homeless population is underfunded and monetary donations as well as winter supplies are needed.

With COVID-19 still a threat, new ways are being developed to safely isolate and screen newcomers to the shelter.

Events like Tuesday’s warm Coey’s heart with the outreach potential.

“Here at the Salvation Army the resources that are offered today at this event are resources that we offer 365 days a year within our facility,” Coey explained.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC directs halt to renter evictions to prevent virus spread

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration has issued a directive halting the eviction of certain renters though the end of 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

News

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

News

"Hearts in the Park" Event Aims to Help Homeless in La Crosse Area

Updated: 1 hours ago
"Hearts in the Park" Event Aims to Help Homeless in La Crosse Area

News

COVID-19 Contact Tracing at UW-Eau Claire

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 Contact Tracing at UW-Eau Claire

Latest News

News

Regis Catholic Schools to play fall sports in 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire announced Tuesday it will play fall sports in 2020.

News

Chippewa Falls Public Library Announces Service Changes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chippewa Falls Public Library Announces Service Changes

News

Notable Case Log Added to ECPD's Website

Updated: 2 hours ago
Notable Case Log Added to ECPD's Website

News

Elections Commission Discusses November Election

Updated: 2 hours ago
Elections Commission Discusses November Election

News

Sex offender to be placed at Menomonie motel

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be placed at a Menomonie motel following his release.

News

UWEC trains staff in contact tracing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Some UW- Eau Claire staff will have a new job title for the upcoming semester, contact tracer.