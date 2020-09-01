Memorial High School students, parents react to last minute plans for the school year

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students across western Wisconsin including those at Memorial High School are in for an unusual school year.

As students head back to school this week, last minute plans continue to be finalized. In an email sent to students Friday night, more protocol and plans for the year are explained.

Students learned they would not find out their class schedules until the first day of school, Tuesday morning.

“It worries me a little since we don’t know them yet,” says incoming senior Alexis Budzinski.

It is a concern shared by Vince Kison whose son will be a senior.

“It is just another unknown,” Kison says. “Not knowing what classes they are in and who is teaching and what the circumstances are going to be is just extra stress on the kids.”

However, incoming senior Sophia Konen is not too concerned.

“It is not a huge deal because we know the building and freshmen were able to have training and there are always people willing to help you with directions,” Konen says.

In the email, parents also learned they could sign a permission slip for their child to leave early or come late if their elective course is before or after their in-person classes.

“It reduces the amount of people in the building and allows us to have more choices that way,” Konen says.

Other plans laid out in the email include shorter transition periods in the hallway, socially distanced lunches, and changes to arrival and dismissal.

Students in the first cohort will start on Tuesday and the second cohort will begin Thursday. Virtual classes have been delayed to start a week later.

