Advertisement

Parents, students remain frustrated over fall sports postponement

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Aug. 15, the Eau Claire Area School District announced it was following the WIAA’s alternative sports schedule and pushing its fall season to the spring.

The district is the only one in the Chippewa Valley to do so as of yet.

Parents and students are hoping the decision can be reversed, as school is set to start Tuesday.

For students like Ty Jacobs at Eau Claire North High School, the decision to push his fall sport of cross country to the spring was a shock.

“I saw the high risk sports being canceled, but I didn’t see cross country, tennis. You know you can replace the ball every serve, wash it. You don’t have to touch each other during cross country and I just didn’t see it being canceled,” said Jacobs.

Monday, parents and students rallied in front of the Eau Claire School District office in hopes of getting answers on why the fall season was postponed.

“It’s not just sports, again it’s band, choir, debate, forensics, those type of things. Who collectively made this decision, because as parents we certainly were not surveyed which that would have been appreciated I believe,” said Parent of three in the district Lynn Archibald-Smith.

Madalyn Archibald-Smith was hoping she’d be in the middle of her swim season at North right now.

The senior says the decision not only affects her fall, but her other sport of track is also going to be impacted.

Many questions for her remain, such as who they will compete against in the spring and summer.

“So far only the Eau Claire Area School District canceled their sports so that’s North and Memorial so apparently we’re going to have our season in the spring but who are we supposed to compete against because Chippewa is having their swim season now, Menomonie is having their swim season now. Everybody around us and in our conference is happening now,” said Archibald-Smith.

In Chippewa Falls, competition has already begun for some fall sports while the high-risk sports, like football and volleyball, will begin practices next week.

“The feeling I’ve gotten it’s been going really well. I’ve been making it out to practices and obviously hosting a few competitions here and there and all the students and the opponents and the coaches are all on board to make it work and whatever it takes to keep competing and playing and getting back into school,” explained Chippewa Falls High School Activities Director Mike Thompson.

Thompson said the decision to hold fall sports was jump started by having in person instruction.

In the Eau Claire Area School District, Superintendent Michael Johnson has said it was a tough decision but after consulting with the city-county health department decided to postpone the season to the spring.

Johnson declined to comment for this story.

With the alternative schedule, fall sports begin in March and finish in May or June, depending on the sport.

While spring sports have been pushed to April or the first week of May and will end in June.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Memorial H.S. students, parents react to last minute plans for school year

Updated: 1 hours ago
An email sent to student and parents on Friday shows new plans and protocol for the school year.

News

Dr. Deborah Birx visits Wisconsin to talk pandemic response

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
From the White House to Wisconsin, leader of the U.S. Coronavirus response team is in Madison Monday to meet with Governor Evers and state health officials.

National

$110 SeaWorld Orlando passes cover rest of 2020, all of 2021

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
For $110 a person, the Central Florida theme park allows unlimited visits for the rest of 2020 and all of 2021.

News

Area movie theaters premiere Chippewa Falls woman’s movie

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
Two local theaters are previewing a new movie from a Chippewa Falls writer.

Latest News

News

State Patrol honors Trooper Ted Foss 20 years after death

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
On August 31, 2000 Corporal Ted Foss with the Minnesota State Patrol was struck and killed during a routine traffic stop.

News

Some 2020 Oktoberfest events still plan to go on to spread gemütlichkeit

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Oktoberfest 2020 has been canceled, but the annual Oktoberfest USA Medallion Hunt, Photography Contest, and Motorrad will still go on to spread gemütlichkeit, the feeling of comfort/coziness.

News

Weekend incident raises abduction and trafficking awareness

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Over the weekend, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of a possible attempted abduction.

Coronavirus

Delta, American join United in dropping most US change fees

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Delta and American are following the example set by United Airlines and saying they will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States.

News

Wisconsin and Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The state of Wisconsin has a total of 75,603 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 266 since yesterday. Chippewa County has a total of 352 cases, an increase of 12 since yesterday.

News

WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Duncan Goldberg
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 3:30.