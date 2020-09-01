Polk County drowning victim identified

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the downing victim as a 57-year-old Amery man.

Officials say David Saleh died due to injuries and submersion time after possibly hitting his head at the bottom of Bone Lake.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the dispatch call was made on Aug. 29 for a possible drowning.

Family members were able to bring Saleh to a boat and then bring him to shore while providing care.

