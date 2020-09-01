Advertisement

Polk County drowning victim identified

Photo courtesy MGN, Pixaby
Photo courtesy MGN, Pixaby(KKCO)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the downing victim as a 57-year-old Amery man.

Officials say David Saleh died due to injuries and submersion time after possibly hitting his head at the bottom of Bone Lake.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the dispatch call was made on Aug. 29 for a possible drowning.

Family members were able to bring Saleh to a boat and then bring him to shore while providing care.

