Regis Catholic Schools to play fall sports in 2020

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire announced Tuesday it will play fall sports in 2020.

The WIAA gave schools the option of moving fall sports to the spring 2021.

The Ramblers say the decision to play this fall comes from a new document from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The City-County Health Department says it strongly discourages close contact sports in the county at this time due to COVID-19, but did offer strategies and recommendations to lower, but not eliminate the risk, during close contact sports.

Recommendations include prevent people who are sick from attending, maintaining six feet distancing whenever possible, limiting attendance, and requiring face coverings for all those who attend.

Regis Catholic Schools says it’s grateful for the work from the health department, and it wants to play fall sports in the safest and healthiest way for student-athletes.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.