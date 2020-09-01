Advertisement

Regis Catholic Schools to play fall sports in 2020

Regis Catholic Schools announced it is moving forward with all fall sports in 2020.
Regis Catholic Schools announced it is moving forward with all fall sports in 2020.(WEAU)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Regis Catholic Schools in Eau Claire announced Tuesday it will play fall sports in 2020.

The WIAA gave schools the option of moving fall sports to the spring 2021.

The Ramblers say the decision to play this fall comes from a new document from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

The City-County Health Department says it strongly discourages close contact sports in the county at this time due to COVID-19, but did offer strategies and recommendations to lower, but not eliminate the risk, during close contact sports.

Recommendations include prevent people who are sick from attending, maintaining six feet distancing whenever possible, limiting attendance, and requiring face coverings for all those who attend.

Regis Catholic Schools says it’s grateful for the work from the health department, and it wants to play fall sports in the safest and healthiest way for student-athletes.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

"Hearts in the Park" Event Aims to Help Homeless in La Crosse Area

Updated: 18 minutes ago
"Hearts in the Park" Event Aims to Help Homeless in La Crosse Area

News

COVID-19 Contact Tracing at UW-Eau Claire

Updated: 19 minutes ago
COVID-19 Contact Tracing at UW-Eau Claire

News

Chippewa Falls Public Library Announces Service Changes

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Chippewa Falls Public Library Announces Service Changes

News

Notable Case Log Added to ECPD's Website

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Notable Case Log Added to ECPD's Website

Latest News

News

Elections Commission Discusses November Election

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Elections Commission Discusses November Election

News

Sex offender to be placed at Menomonie motel

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A convicted sex offender will be placed at a Menomonie motel following his release.

News

UWEC trains staff in contact tracing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Some UW- Eau Claire staff will have a new job title for the upcoming semester, contact tracer.

News

WI Elections Commission discusses November election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reviewed where the state was at with the November 3 election now 62 days away.

News

Grace Crickette named UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for finance and administration

Updated: 1 hours ago
Grace Crickette, who has financial experience in both the Wisconsin and California higher education systems, has been named vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

News

Eau Claire Police launch “Notable Case Log”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Molly Gardner
Eau Claire Police are updating their website to add more transparency to the community.