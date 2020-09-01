Sex offender to be placed at Menomonie motel

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be placed at a Menomonie motel following his release.

Menomonie Police say Joseph Johnson will be placed at Sloog’s Parkside Motel on Sept. 8.

Officials say he was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child under 15. He has been labeled as a potential to re-offend.

Johnson will be on lifetime supervision and monitored by GPS.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.