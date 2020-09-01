Update state and local COVID-19 numbers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County is reporting 825 positive test results which is 24 new cases since Aug. 31.

An estimated 739 people have been deemed as recovered.

There have been 17,771 negative test results.

There have been six deaths and 38 people hospitalized.

State data says there has been 76,584 positive test results. Which is an increase of 981 since Aug. 31.

There have been 1,183,717 negative test results, which is an increase of 10,863.

An estimated 67,902 cases have been recovered and 7,534 are still considered active.

Eight new deaths bring the total to 1,130.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.