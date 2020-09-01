Advertisement

UWEC trains staff in contact tracing

Some UW- Eau Claire staff will have a new job title for the upcoming semester, contact tracer.
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some UW-Eau Claire staff will have a new job title for the upcoming semester, contact tracer.

The university announced staff will be trained in case a student tests positive for COVID-19, to help find out where that student has been, and who may have been exposed.”

“We can reach out, make sure there were no close contacts and if there were close contacts, where they were,” says Vice Chancellor Warren Anderson. “Where these individuals were on campus and how we can make sure they are getting the right services to ensure they can get healthy.”

Anderson says the initiative is in partnership with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

Since fall sports are canceled, most of the contact tracers are from the athletics department.

Anderson says they went through several hours of training over the past two weeks leading up to the start of classes.

If a positive case arises, staff are trained to track down who that student or staff member came into contact with, and how to report it to the university’s health services and the county.

“If a student tests positive, Student Health Services is notified and they are put into one of our isolation rooms,” Anderson says. “We have a space set up on campus to allow them to isolate safely. From there as it relates to contact tracing, we begin the process of looking at the past 48 hours. Were they on campus, where did they go, were they in classes?”

The university says they have several plans in place in the case of a potential COVID-19 outbreak on campus.

Putnam Hall is designated as the campus quarantine zone where students who test positive will stay until they no longer have the virus.

