Advertisement

WI Elections Commission discusses November election

At a meeting on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reviewed where the state was at with the November 3 election now 62 days away.
At a meeting on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reviewed where the state was at with the November 3 election now 62 days away.(WEAU)
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We are now 62 days out from the general election on November 3, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is preparing to make sure the U.S. Postal Service is ready to handle a record number of absentee ballots.

In a meeting on Tuesday, elections commission officials say they have added a new way to track absentee ballots on the my vote Wisconsin website.

The tool will allow officials and voters to know when people receive their ballots and when they are mailed back.

“I think that voting by mail, there are some risks especially with the deadlines that are described in our statutes that voters need to be aware of,” says Meagan Wolfe of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Wolfe also highlighted the upgrades that have been done to the state voter registration system.

“We’re able to make sure voter registrations are merged when somebody moves, that those absentee requests can only be associated with a lawfully registered voter,” she says. “A lot of great things happened because we have this statewide voter registration system.”

Even with the emphasis on absentee ballots, Dean Knudson with the commission says if you want to ensure your vote is counted, to vote in person.

“For the vast majority of people in Wisconsin, it is completely safe to go and vote at the polls using the precautions that we put in place,” Knudson says. “So if you really want to make sure your ballot is cast and completely secure, the one way to do that is go cast it in person.”

The elections commission also emphasized the importance of accessible voting, such as expanding the curbside voting options at polling locations.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UWEC trains staff in contact tracing

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
Some UW- Eau Claire staff will have a new job title for the upcoming semester, contact tracer.

News

Grace Crickette named UW-Eau Claire vice chancellor for finance and administration

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Grace Crickette, who has financial experience in both the Wisconsin and California higher education systems, has been named vice chancellor for finance and administration at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

News

Eau Claire Police launch “Notable Case Log”

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Molly Gardner
Eau Claire Police are updating their website to add more transparency to the community.

News

Chippewa Falls Public Library opens up in-person services after COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Molly Gardner
A local library is changing it’s services around, after being open for only a month.

Latest News

News

Trump visits Kenosha, calls violence ‘domestic terrorism’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The city has been riven by protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man hit seven times in the back by police as he was getting into a car while they were trying to arrest him.

News

Update state and local COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Eau Claire County is reporting 825 positive test results which is 24 new cases since Aug. 31.

News

Polk County drowning victim identified

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has identified the downing victim as a 57-year-old Amery man.

News

21 new positive COVID-19 cases in Winona County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Winona County Health and Human Services Department is reporting 21 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (9-1-20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Noon (9-1-20)

News

Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program administration transitions to West CAP

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Dunn County Department of Human Services is excited to announce the transition of administration of the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) to West CAP for the 2020-2021 season.