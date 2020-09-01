Advertisement

Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program administration transitions to West CAP

By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Dunn County Department of Human Services is excited to announce the transition of administration of the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) to West CAP for the 2020-2021 season.

The change will occur effective October 1, 2020 which is the start of the new energy assistance season. WHEAP provides assistance for heating and electric costs and energy crisis situations. Operating with federal and state funding, the program provides assistance to households across the state to help lower the burden incurred with monthly energy costs.

West CAP has been providing summer WHEAP services since earlier this year and administers the furnace and weatherization programs. Moving WHEAP to West CAP will connect these three programs more closely and provide a one-stop experience for consumers. Those interested in more information about these services should contact West CAP at 715-265-4271 or westcap@wcap.org.

