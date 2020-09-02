Advertisement

2 suspects accused of theft and fraud in multiple locations, identification wanted

Theft suspects
Theft suspects(Brown County Sheriff's Office)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Law enforcement are trying to identify two suspects who have been allegedly involved in multiple theft and fraud cases.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office says two males and two females fraudulently rented vehicles from Hertz in Green Bay and then traveled to Menomonie where they were involved in a Walmart theft case.

The rental cars include a black Dodge Ram, gray Ford Fusion, silver Toyota Camry and a silver Toyota Corolla.

Officials have sent a statewide alert as they believe these suspects are committing similar crimes as they travel.

