2 suspects accused of theft and fraud in multiple locations, identification wanted

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Law enforcement are trying to identify two suspects who have been allegedly involved in multiple theft and fraud cases.

Brown County Sheriff’s Office says two males and two females fraudulently rented vehicles from Hertz in Green Bay and then traveled to Menomonie where they were involved in a Walmart theft case.

The rental cars include a black Dodge Ram, gray Ford Fusion, silver Toyota Camry and a silver Toyota Corolla.

Officials have sent a statewide alert as they believe these suspects are committing similar crimes as they travel.

